Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.710.72 -1 OPM %88.736.94 -PBDT0.620 0 PBT0.60-0.03 LP NP0.60-0.03 LP

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 07:50 IST

