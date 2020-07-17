Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit declines 0.75% in the December 2019 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of Purshottam Investofin reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.710.72 -1 OPM %88.736.94 -PBDT0.620 0 PBT0.60-0.03 LP NP0.60-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU