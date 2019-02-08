Pushpsons Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 0.64 croreNet Loss of Pushpsons Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.640.54 19 OPM %-3.131.85 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.03-0.01 -200 NP-0.03-0.01 -200
