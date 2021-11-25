PVR Ltd eases for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1558.7, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.82% in last one year as compared to a 34.76% rally in NIFTY and a 55.48% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1558.7, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17501.25. The Sensex is at 58666.39, up 0.56%.PVR Ltd has eased around 11.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2279.65, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1556.5, down 0.82% on the day. PVR Ltd jumped 18.82% in last one year as compared to a 34.76% rally in NIFTY and a 55.48% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

