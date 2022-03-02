PVR Ltd gains for third straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1658.9, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.02% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% jump in NIFTY and a 18.23% jump in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1658.9, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 16490.9. The Sensex is at 55087.9, down 2.06%. PVR Ltd has gained around 3.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2010.65, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1659, up 1.29% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 17.02% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% jump in NIFTY and a 18.23% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)