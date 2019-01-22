PVR Ltd slips for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1607.75, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 34.04% fall in the Nifty Media index.
PVR Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 1607.75, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 10890.4. The Sensex is at 36335.67, down 0.67%.PVR Ltd has added around 4.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2375.95, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.83 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1611, down 0.52% on the day. PVR Ltd jumped 5.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 34.04% fall in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 55.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
