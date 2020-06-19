PVR Ltd spurts 1.6%

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1022.4, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.68% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% drop in NIFTY and a 33.66% drop in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1022.4, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. PVR Ltd has risen around 19.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 24.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1360.65, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1012, up 2.13% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 37.68% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% drop in NIFTY and a 33.66% drop in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 171.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

