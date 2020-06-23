PVR Ltd spurts 2.49%, up for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1071, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.13% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 29.2% slide in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1071, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. PVR Ltd has gained around 25.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 26.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1417.05, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1074, up 2.65% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 33.13% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 29.2% slide in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 178.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)