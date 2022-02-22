PVR Ltd stays on downward trajectory

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1552.25, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.94% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 24.61% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1552.25, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.PVR Ltd has added around 2.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2104.75, down 3.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1550.4, down 0.62% on the day. PVR Ltd jumped 12.94% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 24.61% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

