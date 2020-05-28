PVR Ltd up for third straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 872.05, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.08% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% drop in NIFTY and a 47.74% drop in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 872.05, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. PVR Ltd has slipped around 13.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1137.15, up 2.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 874.85, up 1.3% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 49.08% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% drop in NIFTY and a 47.74% drop in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 29.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

