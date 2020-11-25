PVR Ltd up for third straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1315.65, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.61% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% jump in NIFTY and a 21.36% jump in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1315.65, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 13021.05. The Sensex is at 44394.83, down 0.29%. PVR Ltd has gained around 15.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1478, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1318.55, up 2.83% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 23.61% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% jump in NIFTY and a 21.36% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

