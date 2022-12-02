PVR opens 3-screen multiplex at City Mall, Haryana

The cinema is equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies including 2K projectors, NextGen 3D screens and Dolby 7.1 sound.
With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 884 screens at 178 properties in 77 cities (India and Sri Lanka).
