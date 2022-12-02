PVR opens 3-screen multiplex at City Mall, Haryana

PVR announced the opening of 3 screen multiplex in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana at City Mall.

The cinema is equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies including 2K projectors, NextGen 3D screens and Dolby 7.1 sound.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 884 screens at 178 properties in 77 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)