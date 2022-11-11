JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 69.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 491.09% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra declined 69.05% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 491.09% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.971.01 491 OPM %2.5141.58 -PBDT0.150.42 -64 PBT0.150.42 -64 NP0.130.42 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU