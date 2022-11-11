PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 69.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 491.09% to Rs 5.97 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra declined 69.05% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 491.09% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.971.012.5141.580.150.420.150.420.130.42

