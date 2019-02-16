PVV Infra standalone net profit rises 3666.67% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 136.92% to Rs 26.18 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra rose 3666.67% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 136.92% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.1811.05 137 OPM %6.460.90 -PBDT1.690.08 2013 PBT1.640.04 4000 NP1.130.03 3667

Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

