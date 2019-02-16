PVV Infra standalone net profit rises 3666.67% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PVV Infra standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2018 quarter
PVV Infra secures orders worth Rs 9.34 crore from L&T
PVV Infra receives Works Order from L&T
Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Dutch former anti-Islam MP says he's become a Muslim
-
Sales rise 136.92% to Rs 26.18 croreNet profit of PVV Infra rose 3666.67% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 136.92% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.1811.05 137 OPM %6.460.90 -PBDT1.690.08 2013 PBT1.640.04 4000 NP1.130.03 3667
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU