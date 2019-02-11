JUST IN
Qgo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.480.12 300 OPM %47.9225.00 -PBDT0.150.03 400 PBT0.150.03 400 NP0.110 0

