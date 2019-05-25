Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.99 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 98.92 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 29.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 98.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 127.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 299.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 397.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 344.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales98.9292.51 7 397.72344.20 16 OPM %-4.30-5.80 --1.05-7.86 - PBDT-23.41-26.86 13 -98.54-80.85 -22 PBT-29.99-35.63 16 -127.72-137.36 7 NP-29.99-46.00 35 -127.72-299.97 57
