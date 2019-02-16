Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bagadia Colourchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.90 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Nihar Info Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
BITS reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Patidar Buildcon reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Quantum Build-Tech reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU