Quantum Build-Tech standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.67% to Rs 1.32 croreNet profit of Quantum Build-Tech declined 5.26% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.67% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.43% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.321.99 -34 4.252.77 53 OPM %-10.6147.74 --104.4746.21 - PBDT-0.020.98 PL -4.101.40 PL PBT-0.020.98 PL -4.111.39 PL NP0.900.95 -5 -3.190.42 PL
