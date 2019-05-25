Quasar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales reported at Rs 11.83 crore

Net Loss of Quasar India reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13755.56% to Rs 24.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.830 0 24.940.18 13756 OPM %-2.280 --0.96-238.89 - PBDT-0.23-0.04 -475 0.02-0.01 LP PBT-0.23-0.04 -475 0.02-0.01 LP NP-0.18-0.04 -350 0.01-0.01 LP

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 15:06 IST

