Quasar India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Quasar India standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Hindustan Zinc slides after Q3 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 2,156 cr
Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 41.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Fino Payments Bank records over 35% YoY rise in Q3 PAT
Sensex slips 136 pts, metal stocks lose shine, VIX climbs over 4%
-
Sales decline 62.87% to Rs 1.37 croreNet profit of Quasar India reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 62.87% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.373.69 -63 OPM %16.06-9.21 -PBDT0.55-0.49 LP PBT0.55-0.49 LP NP0.41-0.46 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU