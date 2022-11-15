Quasar India standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 1.37 croreNet profit of Quasar India rose 520.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.370 0 OPM %24.820 -PBDT0.420.07 500 PBT0.420.07 500 NP0.310.05 520
