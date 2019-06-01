Quest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 87.18% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Quest Financial Services reported to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 87.18% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.050.39 -87 OPM %-5140.00-6061.54 -PBDT-2.57-23.64 89 PBT-2.57-23.64 89 NP-2.60-23.64 89
