Quest Softech India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Quest Softech India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Presha Metallurgical reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Surana Solar reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreQuest Softech India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 0.060.05 20 OPM %50.0040.00 --100.00-260.00 - PBDT0.030.02 50 -0.06-0.13 54 PBT0.030.02 50 -0.06-0.13 54 NP00.44 -100 -0.060.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU