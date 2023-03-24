Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.38%

JUST IN
Nifty Media index ended down 2.38% at 1695.65 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 7.03%, New Delhi Television Ltd shed 4.95% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 2.99%.

The Nifty Media index is down 27.00% over last one year compared to the 1.61% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 2.33% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.77% to close at 16945.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.69% to close at 57527.1 today.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:00 IST

