Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.51%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.51% at 3802.7 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd fell 4.85%, Tata Steel Ltd shed 4.14% and Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 4.10%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 88.00% over last one year compared to the 44.46% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index increased 2.24% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 2.10% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.95% to close at 15098.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.16% to close at 51025.48 today.

