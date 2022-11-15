Quint Digital Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 19.73 croreNet Loss of Quint Digital Media reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.7314.40 37 OPM %-2.64-22.08 -PBDT-1.02-2.60 61 PBT-3.85-4.82 20 NP-3.18-4.55 30
