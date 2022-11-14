Quint Digital Media standalone net profit rises 10.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Quint Digital Media rose 10.93% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.249.6044.4041.564.974.242.692.412.031.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)