Quint Digital Media standalone net profit rises 10.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 11.24 croreNet profit of Quint Digital Media rose 10.93% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.249.60 17 OPM %44.4041.56 -PBDT4.974.24 17 PBT2.692.41 12 NP2.031.83 11
