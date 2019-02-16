R G F Capital Markets reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 croreR G F Capital Markets reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 OPM %020.00 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
