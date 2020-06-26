R J Shah & Company standalone net profit declines 43.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.92% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net profit of R J Shah & Company declined 43.78% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.92% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.71% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 255.00% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

