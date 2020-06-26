R J Shah & Company standalone net profit declines 43.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.92% to Rs 2.95 croreNet profit of R J Shah & Company declined 43.78% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.92% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 126.71% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 255.00% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.954.15 -29 15.624.40 255 OPM %46.1079.04 -40.1465.23 - PBDT1.793.49 -49 8.503.96 115 PBT1.803.47 -48 8.423.85 119 NP1.402.49 -44 6.282.77 127
