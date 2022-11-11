R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
A.K.Educational Consultants organises Pre-Departure Briefing for MBBS in Russia
Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 942.42% in the March 2022 quarter
Silver Fern Education Consultants organises 2nd edition of The John's MUN, to be held from July 22nd-24th
Veteran management consulting firm commences Vallexcel; a growth accelerator
MI Capital Services recognised among Top 10 M & A Consultants from Asia
-
Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 4.61 croreNet profit of R R Financial Consultants rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.613.62 27 OPM %10.208.56 -PBDT0.320.16 100 PBT0.280.12 133 NP0.210.12 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU