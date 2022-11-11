R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 4.61 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.613.6210.208.560.320.160.280.120.210.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)