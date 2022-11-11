JUST IN
R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 4.61 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.613.62 27 OPM %10.208.56 -PBDT0.320.16 100 PBT0.280.12 133 NP0.210.12 75

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:26 IST

