JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Monetary Policy outcome to dictate market trend
Business Standard

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 38.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 210.38 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 38.93% to Rs 16.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 210.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 202.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales210.38202.81 4 OPM %11.699.02 -PBDT25.5720.70 24 PBT18.9616.25 17 NP16.1311.61 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU