R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 38.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 210.38 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 38.93% to Rs 16.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 210.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 202.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

