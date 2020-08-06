R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 38.93% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 210.38 croreNet profit of R Systems International rose 38.93% to Rs 16.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 210.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 202.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales210.38202.81 4 OPM %11.699.02 -PBDT25.5720.70 24 PBT18.9616.25 17 NP16.1311.61 39
