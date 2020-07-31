Radhagobind Commercial standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Radhagobind Commercial rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

