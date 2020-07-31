Radhagobind Commercial standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.29% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Radhagobind Commercial rose 90.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.14 -64 0.050.14 -64 OPM %400.0092.86 -140.0042.86 - PBDT0.200.12 67 0.050.01 400 PBT0.200.12 67 0.050.01 400 NP0.190.10 90 0.04-0.01 LP
