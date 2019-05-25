Radhey Trade Holding reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 49.59% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Radhey Trade Holding reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 49.59% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 658.54% to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

