Radhey Trade Holding reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Radhey Trade Holding standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Confidence Futuristic Energetech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Duncan Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Medico Intercontinental reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.95 croreNet profit of Radhey Trade Holding reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.950 0 OPM %0.510 -PBDT0.160 0 PBT0.160 0 NP0.120 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU