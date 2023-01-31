Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 3.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 95.01 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 3.64% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 95.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.95.0192.0015.9716.4615.2015.1614.5815.0510.8611.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)