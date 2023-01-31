Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 3.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 95.01 croreNet profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 3.64% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 95.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales95.0192.00 3 OPM %15.9716.46 -PBDT15.2015.16 0 PBT14.5815.05 -3 NP10.8611.27 -4
