JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 46.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 3.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 95.01 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 3.64% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 95.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales95.0192.00 3 OPM %15.9716.46 -PBDT15.2015.16 0 PBT14.5815.05 -3 NP10.8611.27 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU