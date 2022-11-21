Radico Khaitan Ltd gains for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1001, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% jump in NIFTY and a 13.81% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1001, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 18146.15. The Sensex is at 61127.6, down 0.87%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has dropped around 4.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43747, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

