Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 58.71% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Industries (India) declined 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.71% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.79% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 10.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.473.5610.7012.0725.1711.2419.3518.230.270.301.781.780.260.291.741.730.180.221.251.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)