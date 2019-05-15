Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.71% to Rs 1.47 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 18.18% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.71% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.79% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 10.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.473.56 -59 10.7012.07 -11 OPM %25.1711.24 -19.3518.23 - PBDT0.270.30 -10 1.781.78 0 PBT0.260.29 -10 1.741.73 1 NP0.180.22 -18 1.251.26 -1
