Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.60% to Rs 3.04 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 25.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.043.29 -8 OPM %20.7214.89 -PBDT0.570.38 50 PBT0.560.37 51 NP0.400.32 25
