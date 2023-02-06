Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.80% to Rs 9.66 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 27.78% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 103.80% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.664.747.3514.140.610.490.610.480.460.36

