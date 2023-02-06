Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 103.80% to Rs 9.66 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 27.78% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 103.80% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.664.74 104 OPM %7.3514.14 -PBDT0.610.49 24 PBT0.610.48 27 NP0.460.36 28
