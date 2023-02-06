JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty settles below 17,800; Sensex down 335 pts; Paytm jumps over 6%
Business Standard

Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 103.80% to Rs 9.66 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 27.78% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 103.80% to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.664.74 104 OPM %7.3514.14 -PBDT0.610.49 24 PBT0.610.48 27 NP0.460.36 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU