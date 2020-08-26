Raghav Productivity Enhancers standalone net profit declines 76.42% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kamdhenu standalone net profit declines 76.15% in the June 2020 quarter
KIOCL standalone net profit declines 27.76% in the June 2020 quarter
NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit declines 76.09% in the June 2020 quarter
Timken India standalone net profit declines 93.76% in the June 2020 quarter
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 76.04% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 45.88% to Rs 9.07 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers declined 76.42% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.88% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.0716.76 -46 OPM %15.1023.09 -PBDT1.283.66 -65 PBT0.763.23 -76 NP0.582.46 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU