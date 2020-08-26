Raghav Productivity Enhancers standalone net profit declines 76.42% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 45.88% to Rs 9.07 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers declined 76.42% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.88% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.0716.76 -46 OPM %15.1023.09 -PBDT1.283.66 -65 PBT0.763.23 -76 NP0.582.46 -76

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 07:53 IST

