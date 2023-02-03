Raghunath International consolidated net profit rises 152.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 337.50% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Raghunath International rose 152.38% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 337.50% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.700.1675.7137.500.670.250.670.250.530.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)