Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 68.74% to Rs 17.06 croreNet profit of Raghuvir Synthetics rose 633.33% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 68.74% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.0610.11 69 OPM %8.7914.44 -PBDT1.301.23 6 PBT0.490.30 63 NP0.660.09 633
