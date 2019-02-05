JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bhagawati Oxygen standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 68.74% to Rs 17.06 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics rose 633.33% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 68.74% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.0610.11 69 OPM %8.7914.44 -PBDT1.301.23 6 PBT0.490.30 63 NP0.660.09 633

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements