Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.38% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.823.77-1.20-3.180.100.060.080.050.220.23

