JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tips Films standalone net profit declines 61.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 54.38% to Rs 5.82 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.38% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.823.77 54 OPM %-1.20-3.18 -PBDT0.100.06 67 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.220.23 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU