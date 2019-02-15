JUST IN
Raideep Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 264.02% to Rs 21.55 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 264.02% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.555.92 264 OPM %0.05-1.69 -PBDT0.110 0 PBT0.100 0 NP0.090 0

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:24 IST

