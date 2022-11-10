JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times
Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 36.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 4908.90 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 36.52% to Rs 381.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 4908.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4025.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4908.904025.82 22 OPM %6.445.64 -PBDT485.80333.92 45 PBT480.98329.22 46 NP381.22279.24 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU