Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 36.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 4908.90 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 36.52% to Rs 381.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 4908.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4025.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4908.904025.82 22 OPM %6.445.64 -PBDT485.80333.92 45 PBT480.98329.22 46 NP381.22279.24 37
