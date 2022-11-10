Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 36.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 4908.90 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 36.52% to Rs 381.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 4908.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4025.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4908.904025.826.445.64485.80333.92480.98329.22381.22279.24

