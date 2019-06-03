Rail Vikas Nigam standalone net profit rises 13.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 3418.44 crore

Net profit of rose 13.66% to Rs 185.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 163.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 3418.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2650.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.16% to Rs 606.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.13% to Rs 10060.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7556.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

