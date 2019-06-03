Rail Vikas Nigam standalone net profit rises 13.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 3418.44 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 13.66% to Rs 185.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 163.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 3418.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2650.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.16% to Rs 606.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.13% to Rs 10060.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7556.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3418.442650.17 29 10060.077556.56 33 OPM %5.195.56 -5.285.06 - PBDT217.50191.28 14 751.63562.62 34 PBT215.73190.11 13 745.89557.79 34 NP185.84163.51 14 606.59469.66 29
