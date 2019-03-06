JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 9.21% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 139.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 3444.07 crore

Net loss of Rain Industries reported to Rs 139.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 307.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 3444.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3146.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.83% to Rs 581.63 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 763.59 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 14048.99 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 11300.73 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3444.073146.13 9 14048.9911300.73 24 OPM %3.4321.89 -13.9920.09 - PBDT19.76561.41 -96 1550.741789.89 -13 PBT-149.36435.41 PL 995.651264.26 -21 NP-139.13307.19 PL 581.63763.59 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements