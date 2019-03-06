Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 139.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 3444.07 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 139.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 307.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 3444.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3146.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.83% to Rs 581.63 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 763.59 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 14048.99 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 11300.73 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

3444.073146.1314048.9911300.733.4321.8913.9920.0919.76561.411550.741789.89-149.36435.41995.651264.26-139.13307.19581.63763.59

