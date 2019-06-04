Rainbow Foundations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.08% to Rs 23.76 croreNet loss of Rainbow Foundations reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.08% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 74.72% to Rs 14.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.7637.76 -37 14.0055.38 -75 OPM %-2.1013.56 -40.0725.86 - PBDT0.511.28 -60 0.772.34 -67 PBT0.481.16 -59 0.682.25 -70 NP-0.080.64 PL 0.681.50 -55
