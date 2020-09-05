Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 4.20 croreNet profit of Rainbow Foundations declined 50.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.203.33 26 OPM %17.1416.82 -PBDT0.300.55 -45 PBT0.260.52 -50 NP0.260.52 -50
