Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations declined 50.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.203.3317.1416.820.300.550.260.520.260.52

