Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 4.20 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations declined 50.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.203.33 26 OPM %17.1416.82 -PBDT0.300.55 -45 PBT0.260.52 -50 NP0.260.52 -50

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:06 IST

