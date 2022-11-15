JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 7.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 64.23% to Rs 7.93 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.9322.17 -64 OPM %27.625.95 -PBDT0.320.30 7 PBT0.290.27 7 NP0.290.27 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU