Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 7.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 64.23% to Rs 7.93 croreNet profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.9322.17 -64 OPM %27.625.95 -PBDT0.320.30 7 PBT0.290.27 7 NP0.290.27 7
