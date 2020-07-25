Raj Oil Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
We hope India will reconsider, says Nepal Finance Minister over import of palm oil
Punjab wants use of Finance Commission grants for emergency relief by urban and rural civic bodies
FinMin sanctions Rs 46,038 cr as states share in taxes for Apr
Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 1858.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Punjab CM seeks amendment for utilisation of 14th Finance Commission grants
-
Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 20.56 croreNet Loss of Raj Oil Mills reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 82.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.5617.75 16 82.8471.39 16 OPM %-12.55-344.11 -2.58-78.64 - PBDT-2.56-61.06 96 2.18-56.12 LP PBT-2.63-60.75 96 1.06-57.41 LP NP-1.88-36.55 95 1.48-33.21 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU