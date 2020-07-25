JUST IN
Raj Oil Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 20.56 crore

Net Loss of Raj Oil Mills reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 82.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.5617.75 16 82.8471.39 16 OPM %-12.55-344.11 -2.58-78.64 - PBDT-2.56-61.06 96 2.18-56.12 LP PBT-2.63-60.75 96 1.06-57.41 LP NP-1.88-36.55 95 1.48-33.21 LP

